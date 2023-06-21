Companies / Mining

Gemfields hauls in $80m in latest ruby auction

British miner extends decade-long winning run

BL Premium
21 June 2023 - 19:36 Kabelo Khumalo

Shares in British gemstone miner Gemfields went up nearly 6% on the JSE after the group’s latest ruby auction raked in $80m in revenue, extending its decade-long winning run.

Gemfields, worth about R4.5bn on the local bourse, has a 75% stake in the Montepuez ruby mine (MRM) located in the northeast of Mozambique in Cabo Delgado province. The area is known to have one of the world’s largest ruby and corundum deposits. ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.