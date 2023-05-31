Both Brent and West Texas Intermediate crude fell by more than 4% on Tuesday
The state-owned monopoly has lost most of its non-executive directors in the past few months
The utility's pre-tax loss was much higher than budgeted
Business Day TV spoke to Natasha Marrian, the deputy editor of Financial Mail
To evade regulatory conflicts, the Swiss bank has reversed its decision to apply for a license to set up a locally incorporated bank
Business Day TV speaks to Peter Attard Montalto, of Intellidex and Dawie Roodt, chief economist at Efficient Group
If the import tariff suspension is not ended in August the decline in production will threaten food security
Moscow mayor Sergei Sobyanin says the early morning drone assault had injured two people
Coach Jose Riveiro seems to have nurtured a sense of belief and togetherness in his squad
The old stream train to Elgin rekindles a romance with rail
Platinum miner Impala Platinum (Implats) has reached an agreement with the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) to acquire its stake in Royal Bafokeng Platinum (RBPlat) to finally give it control of the mid-tier miner after rival Northam Platinum bowed out of the race last month.
Implats will now own a 55.46% stake in RBPlat after the PIC, previously seen as a kingmaker, sells its entire 9.26% stake...
Implats to take control of RBPlat as PIC agrees to sell its share
Solidifying its control over the mid-tier miner, Impala Platinum buys a 9.26% stake from the Public Investment Corporation, bringing its total ownership to 55.46%
