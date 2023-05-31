Companies / Mining

Implats to take control of RBPlat as PIC agrees to sell its share

Solidifying its control over the mid-tier miner, Impala Platinum buys a 9.26% stake from the Public Investment Corporation, bringing its total ownership to 55.46%

31 May 2023 - 09:06 Nico Gous

Platinum miner Impala Platinum (Implats) has reached an agreement with the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) to acquire its stake in Royal Bafokeng Platinum (RBPlat) to finally give it control of the mid-tier miner after rival Northam Platinum bowed out of the race last month.

Implats will now own a 55.46% stake in RBPlat after the PIC, previously seen as a kingmaker, sells its entire 9.26% stake...

