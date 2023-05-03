Business Day TV spoke to Thamsanqa Netha from Shiloh Capital
Sibanye rings leadership changes at newly acquired asset in Australia
Chair of New Century resigns, two Sibanye insiders appointed to the board
Sibanye-Stillwater has appointed two insiders to the board of recently acquired Australian mining house New Century Resources, with more leadership changes on the cards as the Neal Froneman-led group looks for a change in strategy.
New Century on Wednesday said its chair Kerry Gleeson has stepped down from the role, a move that was largely expected after previous criticism of the company’s leadership by Sibanye.
Gleeson’s departure follows that of Peter Watson in April. New Century also announced Sibanye staffers Stephan Stander and Benjamin Dry as new directors. Stander is senior vice-president at Sibanye-Australia and Dry is a senior business development manager.
New Century CEO Robert Cooper, said Gleeson is an experienced nonexecutive director after a 30-year career as a senior executive and as a lawyer in both the UK and Australia.
“She has significant experience in international governance, strategic mergers and acquisitions and complex corporate finance transactions, as well as in risk and crisis management,” Cooper said.
“Kerry has been an unwavering source of wise counsel and leadership to the board and management team during a period of significant change for the business. We wish her well in her future endeavours.”
The announcement of Gleeson’s resignation comes a day after New Century informed shareholders that Sibanye intends to complete the compulsory acquisition procedure for the remaining shares in New Century.
Sibanye first announced its intention to swoop on the company in February with a R1.5bn unsolicited offer to buy the 80% of New Century it did not own, saying it was unhappy with the company’s strategic direction.
“Under current management, the building of a leading global tailings retreatment business is no longer a focus,” Froneman wrote to the company’s shareholders at the time.
He also slammed the plummeting share price. “The substantial decline in shareholder value in recent times, with the New Century share price down 59% over the last six months, implies that the current strategy has not been well received by shareholders and investors.”
Sibanye’s play for New Century came just months after leadership changes at the Australian miner. Gleeson took office only in November while Cooper was appointed in September.
The Johannesburg-based company owns about 95% of New Century, having steadily built its position since announcing its intention to take full control of the company in February. It breached the 90% ownership mark in March, a threshold that made it mandatory to buy out the remaining shareholders, as stipulated by Australia’s regulatory requirements.
Sibanye acquired an initial 19.99% shareholding in New Century Resources, a leading tailings management and rehabilitation company in 2021. As one of the top 15 global zinc producers with annual zinc production of 128,000 tonnes, it owns and operates a zinc tailings retreatment operation in Queensland, the largest tailings retreatment operation in Australia.
Cooper is expected to step down from the CEO role as well but Sibanye did not want to be drawn into speculation about his future. “We have not yet concluded the acquisition so cannot comment on operational matters,” the group said.
However, the company shed light on the rationale behind the New Century acquisition. “The transaction also allows for potential sharing of technological best practices and synergy realisation across Sibanye-Stillwater's various investment platforms, further advancing Sibanye-Stillwater as a global, ESG [environment, social and governance]-focused industry leader in tailings reprocessing,” it said.
“New Century’s investment in the Mt Lyell copper mine will also provide an opportunity for sustainable green copper production, large-scale tailings reprocessing and rehabilitation. Through this investment Sibanye-Stillwater further increases its exposure to green metals.”
In April Sibanye provided A$30m (about R365m) in emergency support to New Century after it suspended operations at its operations in northern Queensland due to extreme weather.
The acquisitive hungry Sibanye has also set its sights on Zambian copper mining company Mopani.
“The intended sale of the Mopani mine is of particular interest, presenting a unique opportunity to secure meaningful production ounces of copper, a key green metal for the low carbon economy, at a favourable entry point in the commodity cycles,” Sibanye said in its annual report released last week.
In April Sibanye reached a deal with its lenders to increase the size of its revolving credit facility from $600m to $1bn, saying the agreement would enhance its “liquidity and flexibility”.
With Katharine Child
khumalok@businesslive.co.za
