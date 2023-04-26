Thungela CEO’s pay surges to R129m thanks to red-hot coal

Investors are concerned about further strain on the US banking sector, while Big Tech results spur Wall Street
Cheaper cargoes and higher margins for exported refined products drive the Southeast Asian nation’s diversification
Attempts to revive crucial commuter transport corridor have been thwarted by gangsterism and extortion
Sivuyile Ngodwana took pot shots at the previous DA-led administration, saying it failed to deliver services
Mining company suffers from lower prices, weak copper and zinc sales and higher expenses
Improved efficiencies and competition in regulated sectors would help to lower inflation, review says
Top commerce diplomat Wamkele Mene is trying to sell the benefits of intracontinental dealing to governments and businesspeople
City will soon have the most hotel rooms anywhere in the world, excluding China
Sundowns back in the groove with win over Richards Bay
We pick our top five trends from the runway, to shop now
Thungela CEO July Ndlovu’s total remuneration for 2022 nearly doubled after the group’s strong performance, assisted by a surge in the price of coal in the period.
Ndlovu earned R129m compared with the R74m he earned the previous year. This was revealed in the company’s annual report released on Wednesday.
Thungela’s profit for the 2022 financial year surged 143% to R130.82 per share, or R17.5bn, in the year to end-December 2022.
The group also declared a final dividend of R40 per share, bringing the total dividend for the year to R100 per share, amounting to total returns to shareholders of R13.8bn.
The benchmark coal price averaged $270/tonne in 2022, compared with $124/tonne in 2021.
Ben Kodisang, chair of the remuneration and nomination committee, said during the past year Thungela continued to deliver value in a complex and highly volatile environment.
“It has also seen Thungela really establishing itself as a value-creating company for all of its stakeholders. We are of the opinion that the remuneration policy achieved its objectives in 2022 and we look forward to engaging with our stakeholders to ensure we continue evolving and that our approach to remuneration enables the effective delivery of our purpose and strategy,” he said in the annual report.
Thungela was spun off from Anglo American in 2021.
khumalok@businesslive.co.za
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Thungela CEO’s pay surges to R129m thanks to red-hot coal
July Ndlovu’s total remuneration for 2022 almost doubled after the group’s strong performance, which was assisted by a surge in the price of coal
Thungela CEO July Ndlovu’s total remuneration for 2022 nearly doubled after the group’s strong performance, assisted by a surge in the price of coal in the period.
Ndlovu earned R129m compared with the R74m he earned the previous year. This was revealed in the company’s annual report released on Wednesday.
Thungela’s profit for the 2022 financial year surged 143% to R130.82 per share, or R17.5bn, in the year to end-December 2022.
The group also declared a final dividend of R40 per share, bringing the total dividend for the year to R100 per share, amounting to total returns to shareholders of R13.8bn.
The benchmark coal price averaged $270/tonne in 2022, compared with $124/tonne in 2021.
Ben Kodisang, chair of the remuneration and nomination committee, said during the past year Thungela continued to deliver value in a complex and highly volatile environment.
“It has also seen Thungela really establishing itself as a value-creating company for all of its stakeholders. We are of the opinion that the remuneration policy achieved its objectives in 2022 and we look forward to engaging with our stakeholders to ensure we continue evolving and that our approach to remuneration enables the effective delivery of our purpose and strategy,” he said in the annual report.
Thungela was spun off from Anglo American in 2021.
khumalok@businesslive.co.za
Sibanye-Stillwater CEO’s pay cut R111m to R189m
Capitec CEO takes 33% pay cut, but still rakes in R62m
ANN CROTTY: Pay and punishment as China targets its executives
Old Mutual sets minimum employee salary at R15,000
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Sibanye-Stillwater CEO’s pay cut R111m to R189m
Capitec amends policy on executive incentives
Capitec CEO takes 33% pay cut, but still rakes in R62m
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.