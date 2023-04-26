This Premium article is unlocked by RMB

RMB delivers Distell's merger with Heineken and Namibia Breweries

Companies / Mining

Thungela CEO’s pay surges to R129m thanks to red-hot coal

July Ndlovu’s total remuneration for 2022 almost doubled after the group’s strong performance, which was assisted by a surge in the price of coal

BL Premium - Unlocked by RMB
26 April 2023 - 10:57 Kabelo Khumalo
Thungela Resources CEO July Ndlovu. Picture: MASI LOSI
Thungela Resources CEO July Ndlovu. Picture: MASI LOSI

Thungela CEO July Ndlovu’s total remuneration for 2022 nearly doubled after the group’s strong performance, assisted by a surge in the price of coal in the period.

Ndlovu earned R129m compared with the R74m he earned the previous year. This was revealed in the company’s annual report released on Wednesday. 

Thungela’s profit for the 2022 financial year surged 143% to R130.82 per share, or R17.5bn, in the year to end-December 2022.

The group also declared a final dividend of R40 per share, bringing the total dividend for the year to R100 per share, amounting to total returns to shareholders of R13.8bn.

The benchmark coal price averaged $270/tonne in 2022, compared with $124/tonne in 2021.

Ben Kodisang, chair of the remuneration and nomination committee, said during the past year Thungela continued to deliver value in a complex and highly volatile environment.

“It has also seen Thungela really establishing itself as a value-creating company for all of its stakeholders. We are of the opinion that the remuneration policy achieved its objectives in 2022 and we look forward to engaging with our stakeholders to ensure we continue evolving and that our approach to remuneration enables the effective delivery of our purpose and strategy,” he said in the annual report. 

Thungela was spun off from Anglo American in 2021.

khumalok@businesslive.co.za

Sibanye-Stillwater CEO’s pay cut R111m to R189m

Executive pay monitored closely in a country afflicted by poverty and inequality
Companies
2 days ago

Capitec CEO takes 33% pay cut, but still rakes in R62m

Remuneration details in integrated annual report show the bank’s chief earned almost 200 times more than the average South African
Companies
5 days ago

ANN CROTTY: Pay and punishment as China targets its executives

Top salaries are out of hand worldwide and China’s solution is effective, but scary
Opinion
6 days ago

Old Mutual sets minimum employee salary at R15,000

The group’s CEO and CFO earned a combined R56.5m in 2022
Companies
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Sibanye-Stillwater CEO’s pay cut R111m to R189m
Companies / Mining
2.
Sun International unveils R2.5bn mixed-use ...
Companies / Property
3.
Kolomela recovery boosts Kumba’s production ...
Companies / Mining
4.
Ninety One punts Asian stocks over JSE
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sasol Chevron takes on Sars over VAT refund
Companies / Energy

Related Articles

Sibanye-Stillwater CEO’s pay cut R111m to R189m

Companies / Mining

Capitec amends policy on executive incentives

Business

Capitec CEO takes 33% pay cut, but still rakes in R62m

Companies / Financial Services

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.