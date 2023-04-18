Companies / Mining

Afrimat expects lower profit as it continues to diversify

18 April 2023 - 08:49 Nico Gous

Building materials and mining group Afrimat has flagged a drop in headline earnings in its final results amid a tough operating environment in SA, its diversification strategy and the economic slowdown affecting its construction materials and industrial minerals segments.

But the group was quick to add that it remains “highly” profitable “albeit at slightly lower levels than the previous year and debt free, with sufficient capital to execute its growth strategy” as it plans to ramp up its anthracite operation...

