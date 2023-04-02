The move comes ahead of Monday's ministerial meeting and is expected to push up prices
Despite government promises to eradicate pit toilets, nearly 3,000 SA state schools lack proper sanitation infrastructure, risking the health and safety of pupils and teachers
There's no new cash for the R37.4bn public service pay deal, Treasury warns
Official opposition hopes to persuade smaller parties to join hands to topple governing alliance
Public Service Pension Fund’s decision to reinvite those that tendered to compete for the same tender is found to be flawed
Sars and Treasury to announce tax collected for the 2022/23 financial year on Monday
Business Day TV spoke to an agricultural economist Thabile Nkunjana
Michael Cohen’s potential role follows 15-year arc from loyal defender to outspoken antagonist
Playing in his 50th ODI, Markram knocked up a first 100 in a format suited to his technique.
University teams from around the world will compete in a 3000km challenge across Australia
The move towards low-carbon technologies in the energy sector brings new opportunities and risk for platinum group metals (PGMs), but for metals such as rhodium and palladium the energy transition holds downside risks that will have to be mitigated through the development of new demand sectors.
Henk de Hoop, CEO of the research and consulting firm SFA-Oxford, said demand pressure on all commodities would persist throughout 2023 due to weak economic growth...
PGMs outlook soured by metals recycling and rise of electric vehicles
Demand will fall as manufacturers switch to cars without catalytic converters
