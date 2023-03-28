Companies / Mining

SA at the edge of becoming a failed state, says RBPlat CEO

Steve Phiri joins a growing number of business leaders publicly showing their frustration

BL Premium
28 March 2023 - 18:32 Denene Erasmus

SA is nearing the precipice of becoming a failed state because of government’s inability to ensure access to critical services, said the boss of Royal Bafokeng Platinum (RBPlat), joining a growing number of business leaders publicly showing their frustration with President Cyril Ramaphosa’s government.

“We are destroying ourselves. Who would want to come and invest in SA if we don’t even want to invest in ourselves,” Steve Phiri said at the PGMs Industry Day in Johannesburg on Tuesday, adding that the country’s potential to be among the top economies in the world is slipping further out of reach day by day. ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.