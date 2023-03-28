Business Day TV talks to Faheema Adia from Momentum Securities
SA is nearing the precipice of becoming a failed state because of government’s inability to ensure access to critical services, said the boss of Royal Bafokeng Platinum (RBPlat), joining a growing number of business leaders publicly showing their frustration with President Cyril Ramaphosa’s government.
“We are destroying ourselves. Who would want to come and invest in SA if we don’t even want to invest in ourselves,” Steve Phiri said at the PGMs Industry Day in Johannesburg on Tuesday, adding that the country’s potential to be among the top economies in the world is slipping further out of reach day by day. ..
SA at the edge of becoming a failed state, says RBPlat CEO
