Thungela to pay out R13.8bn in dividends after ‘bumper’ coal year

Thermal coal miner Thungela Resources’ headline earnings doubled last year after strong global demand saw export prices increase by more than 100%
In its full-year results for the period to end-December 2022 the miner reported headline earnings per share , a main profit measure in SA, of R130.82 per share — up from R66.57 in the prior year. Headline earnings increased by 143%, amounting to R17.5bn for the year compared with R7bn in 2021.
The miner declared a final dividend of R40 ashare bringing the total dividend for the year to R100 pershare. This will amount to total returns to shareholders of R13.8bn.
“We generated adjusted operating free cash flow of R18.1bn during the year, compared to R3.9bn last year. This outcome is in large part due to strong coal prices,” said July Ndlovu, CEO of Thungela.
The benchmark coal price averaged $270 per tonne in 2022, compared with $124 per tonne in 2021.
Ndlovu said the more than fourfold increase in cash generation was a “remarkable achievement given the loss of close to 3-million tonnes of export saleable production volumes as a direct result of the poor Transnet Freight Rail performance.”
In its results published on Monday the company said poor railage performance resulted in it coal exports declining from 13.9-million tonnes (Mt) in 2021 to 12.2Mt last year. Given Transnet’s poor performance during the first two months of 2023 Thungela has revised its export guidance for the current year to between 10.5Mt and 12.5Mt.
“We have seen rail performance stabilising somewhat over the last few weeks. The upper end of our guidance [for 2023] is consistent with Transnet achieving a similar performance to last year,” Ndlovu said.
In the short-term, fixing the rail network is a matter of critical importance to SA […]. We remain focused on working with Transnet to resolve the issues plaguing rail performance and call on government to support these efforts.”
In 2020 Transnet Freight Rail transported a total of 70.1Mt to the Richards Bay Coal Terminal, but this decreased to 58.1Mt in 2021, and then to a 13-year low of 53.3Mt in 2022.
The miner said though coal prices have softened in early 2023 it still expected prices to remain robust. “In the longer term, we anticipate continued strong coal demand from emerging markets, especially those in Asia, where coal is likely to remain part of the energy mix for at least the next two decades.”
Thungela will publish its first climate change report in April in which it will outline its plans to reduce carbon emissions.
“We have completed a full review of our intermediate emissions reduction targets and we are pleased to announce that Thungela aims to reduce its scope 1 and 2 emissions by 30% by 2030 (using our 2021 emissions as a baseline) and reach net zero by 2050,” Thungela said in its results.
Thungela to pay out R13.8bn in dividends after ‘bumper’ coal year
Coal export prices increased by more than 100% in 2022
