Interim profit of Jubilee halves as it deals with issues in SA and Zambia

The metals processing company, which is grappling with load-shedding, has already lowered its guidance for the rest of its financial year

20 March 2023 - 17:11

The interim profit of Jubilee Metals more than halved as the metals processing company grapples with the power crisis in SA and delays in Zambia.

The company, valued at R4.88bn on the JSE, on Monday reported in its half-year results for the six months to end-December that operating profit fell by 45.9% to £4.66m and profit more than halved to £4.07m...

