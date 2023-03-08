The currency is reeling from a ‘lethal cocktail’ of poor local and international news and traders are eyeing Friday’s key US jobs data
Royal Bafokeng Platinum (RBPlat) said on Wednesday the extended battle for control of its assets by two larger rival companies was limiting its capacity to execute its growth plans, with some key personnel opting to leave due to uncertainty.
For more than a year, Impala Platinum (Implats) and Northam Platinum have been in hot pursuit of RBPlat, coveted for its vast, shallow platinum group metals (PGMs) reserves that are expected to thrive in a cleaner, environmentally friendly world. ..
RBPlat hobbled by battle for control of its assets
Implats and Northam Platinum designs 'affecting growth plans and staff morale'
