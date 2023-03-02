Implats earnings muted by inflation and power cuts

However, the market is under pressure due to growing expectations of rate increases by the ECB
Impala Platinum said on Thursday that it had to defer the refining of 38,000 ounces of platinum group metals (PGMs) mined at its SA operations because of so-called load-curtailment.
As a result, group refined production of 1.48-million PGM ounces, including saleable production from Impala Canada, declined by 9% for the six months to end-December compared with the previous comparative period. Smelting capacity was further constrained by the scheduled rebuild of one if its furnaces in Rustenburg, which started in late November 2022.
The company ended the period with about 140,000 ounces of excess inventory.
Load curtailment requires involves consumers of large amounts of electricity to reduce their usage on request from Eskom. The system has four levels, which require users to decrease consumption by between 10% and 20%. When SA moves to level 6 load-shedding, mines are moved to load curtailment level 4, which is a 20% reduction in load.
Implats CEO Nico Muller said the macroeconomic and operating environment was “typified by high inflation and intensified utility-level power constraints in SA”.
However, load-curtailment has limited direct impact on mined volumes.
“The SA processing assets were somewhat constrained by the timing of scheduled maintenance and the increased severity and frequency of load curtailment. In total, an estimated 9,000 6E [PGM] ounces of mined volumes were foregone and [about] 38,000 6E ounces of refined production deferred due to power constraints during the period,” Implats said.
However, the group’s financial performance was supported by robust rand-based PGM pricing, with revenue per 6E ounce sold increasing by 5% to R38,117/oz.
Headline earnings and headline earnings per share varied only slightly from the previous year at R14.0bn (+1%) and R16.54 (-2%) respectively.
Revenue growth was 3.9%, though the gross profit was down 4.2%. The notable rand depreciation resulted in additional inflationary pressures, compounding the impact of high energy and consumables pricing on the translated cost and capital expenditure at the Zimbabwean and Canadian operations, Implats said. As a result, total cash operating costs increased by 15%, while unit costs were further affected by lower refined production and, on a stock-adjusted basis, increased by 15% to R19,346/oz.
The group will pay an interim dividend of R4.20 per share, amounting to R3.6bn, down 20% on the payout declared a year earlier.
“The operational focus for the remainder of [the year] is on ensuring stability at our SA mining and processing assets during an expected period of inflationary pressure and more persistent load curtailment,” Muller said.
erasmusd@businesslive.co.za
