Precious metals miner AngloGold Ashanti has lowered its production guidance for 2023 after suspending gold processing at one of its mines in Brazil.
This comes as tailings-related regulations were introduced in Brazil in 2022, which required the Johannesburg-based miner to do a new detailed risk assessment of its portfolio of tailings storage facilities (TSFs) with oversight from an independent expert...
AngloGold cuts production guidance as it suspends tailings in Brazil
A review found the miner has to increase buttressing at operations feeding the Cuiabá Mine Complex
