Sasol expects more demand and price volatility in 2023

CEO Fleetwood Grobler says the ‘mixed results’ were supported by higher oil prices, but offset by operational difficulties in the mining and synfuels operations

21 February 2023 - 13:35 Denene Erasmus

Despite many challenges and lower volumes, Sasol has managed to maintain its earnings for the first half of its current financial year at a similar level compared with the previous year.

The diversified energy and chemicals company announced in its results for the six months to end-December 2022 that it will pay an interim dividend of R7 per share. It paid no dividends in 2020 and 2021. In 2022, the company did not declare an interim dividend, but paid a final dividend of R14.70/share...

