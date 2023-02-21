Business Day TV talks to Percy Mathebula from Sentio Capital
Challenging global environment and domestic pressures place the government’s commitment to fiscal consolidation at serious risk
CFO Johan van der Walt quit after conflict of interest concerns were raised
Business Day TV speaks to the Sowetan’s political editor, Fikile Moya
The offering that was initially marketed at only €500m lured more than 100 global investors
The Reserve Bank’s composite leading business cycle indicator shows momentum in economic activity contracted on a monthly basis
Department of trade, industry & competition is now an active participant in planning, development and management of the zones
Rival Kate Forbes falls behind after saying she would have rejected a UK-vetoed same-sex reform bill
Saudi Arabia platform draws up 12 team rosters for the rebel league’s Mexico campaign
Petroleum retailers say mini tanker trailers create a potentially life-threatening hazard to motorists
Despite many challenges and lower volumes, Sasol has managed to maintain its earnings for the first half of its current financial year at a similar level compared with the previous year.
The diversified energy and chemicals company announced in its results for the six months to end-December 2022 that it will pay an interim dividend of R7 per share. It paid no dividends in 2020 and 2021. In 2022, the company did not declare an interim dividend, but paid a final dividend of R14.70/share...
Sasol expects more demand and price volatility in 2023
CEO Fleetwood Grobler says the ‘mixed results’ were supported by higher oil prices, but offset by operational difficulties in the mining and synfuels operations
