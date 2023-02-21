Broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares down 3% this month
Kumba earnings halved by rail challenges and low prices
A decrease in global iron ore prices and disruptions to Transnet’s rail and port services were the major contributor to the earnings and profit drop experienced by Anglo American subsidiary Kumba Iron Ore in 2022.
Kumba, the largest iron producer in SA, saw net profit decrease by 55% to R19.7bn (2021: R43.7bn), while headline earnings per share dropped 46% to about R56 per share.
As a result the dividend for 2022 will be 56% less than the previous year. The company, which released its annual results on Tuesday, will pay a total dividend of R45 per share against the 2021 dividend of R103 per share.
Kumba CEO Mpumi Zikalala said in the company results, that 2022 was “a year characterised by operational headwinds and several external challenges”.
Some of the outside challenges included extreme weather which affected mine performance and Transnet logistics constraints.
Total production for the year decreased by 8% to 37.7-million tonnes, ore railed was down 9% to 35.9-million tonnes and export sales decreased 9% to 36.6-million tonnes.
The largest impact has been from rail constraints, including industrial action at Transnet and poor rail performance throughout the year, Kumba said.
Apart from industrial strike action rail performance was affected by equipment breakdowns and locust outbreaks in the Northern Cape. Rail capacity, meanwhile, was predominantly affected by derailments and a weather-related event in the first quarter while low availability of train wagon sets led to increased turnaround times. This all contributed to rail performance reducing to 80.3% of contracted tonnage.
Global iron ore prices decreased by 27% to $100/tonne (wet metric tonnes) as commodity markets came under pressure. In the steel markets this was driven by the secondary effects of the extended Covid-19 lockdowns in China and the energy crisis in Europe.
Kumba achieved an average realised FOB price of $113/tonne, 13% above the equivalent benchmark iron ore price, for its high grade ore.
Eskom load curtailment has not had a significant impact on production to date, the company said.
“We have minimised the impact on production by rescheduling our work according to load curtailment requirements, however, managing our operations around the availability of power supply represents an increasing risk for our operations.”
erasmusd@businesslive.co.za
