High costs and lower volumes slash Amplats earnings nearly 40%

The full dividend for 2022 will be about 60% smaller than 2022’s R80bn pay out

20 February 2023 - 10:40 Denene Erasmus

Coming off a bumper year in 2021, platinum group metals (PGMs) miner Anglo American Platinum (Amplats) saw its headline earnings drop 38% for the 12 months to end-December.

A slight easing of PGM basket prices, high costs and a 26% drop in sales volumes cut headline earnings to R48bn compared with last year’s R79bn...

