Business Day TV spoke to hedge fund manager Loyiso Mpeta
SA’s corporates must rethink their flawed CSR models or risk rising anti-business feeling, community protests and legal action against them by previously disadvantaged communities
Corruption-buster Martha Ngoye will apply for certification and enforcement of her arbitration award
Some provinces will host their state of the province address and finance minister Enoch Godongwana will present this year’s budget
Tech group being bought by consortium of empowerment shareholders THAM Investments and DY Investments
Business Day TV spoke to Sowetan journalist Noxolo Sibiya
Probe to see if there are features in the fresh produce value chain that impede competition in the market
Data shows that some of the engine rooms of the global economy face catastrophic hazards such as rising sea levels, river flooding and wildfires
Attacking brand of cricket is required to book a semifinal spot, says Laura Wolvaardt
‘Navalny’, about jailed Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny, won the documentary category
Platinum group metals (PGMs) miner Anglo American Platinum (Amplats) cut its full-year dividend payout by R50bn after its profit for the 12 months to end-December plunged by 38% as high costs and lower volumes ate into the group’s bottom-line.
The miner said it will pay out R115 per share, or R30bn to shareholders, from R300, or R80bn the previous year...
Amplats slashes dividend payout by R50bn
The full dividend for 2022 will be about 60% smaller than 2021’s R80bn pay out
