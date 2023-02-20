Companies / Mining

Amplats slashes dividend payout by R50bn

The full dividend for 2022 will be about 60% smaller than 2021’s R80bn pay out

20 February 2023 - 10:40 Denene Erasmus

Platinum group metals (PGMs) miner Anglo American Platinum (Amplats) cut its full-year dividend payout by R50bn after its profit for the 12 months to end-December plunged by 38% as high costs and lower volumes ate into the group’s bottom-line. 

The miner said it will pay out R115 per share, or R30bn to shareholders, from R300, or R80bn the previous year...

