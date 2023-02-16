Prospect of an increase in demand from recently reopened China, the world’s biggest importer, offers market support
There are glaring omissions of the government’s achievements in Duma Gqubule’s most recent column
‘We will always protect the freedom of expression in parliament. People have called us dumb and stupid, we are not worried about that,’ says Mondli Gungubele
The multiparty coalition say it is an important step in stabilising and ensuring the future of the multiparty coalition running SA’s capital city
London-listed firm is said to be working with advisers on extracting more value from its 65% holding in the JSE-listed mobile operator
The ratings agency warns that the declaration of a national state of disaster highlights the credit risks facing the country
Probe to see if there are features in the fresh produce value chain that impede competition in the market
The installations avoid competing for land, boost yields because of the cooling effect of water, and have the potential to reduce the evaporation of water bodies
Chiefs and Pirates were drawn to host in the next round and Sundowns will face Marumo Gallants away from home
Law will effectively prohibit sales of new vehicles fitted with internal combustion engine in the 27-country bloc
Diversified mining and metals company South32 almost halved its interim dividend as profit dropped and cash flow lowered and it spent more on capital expenditure, resulting in higher overall production, as commodity prices retreated from record highs.
The miner, valued at R258.14bn on the JSE, declared an interim dividend of 4.9 US cents (R0.88) for the six months to end-December, down 43.7% year on year, while its profit after tax fell just more than one third to $685m (R12.34bn)...
South32 declares dividend despite drop in profit
The diversified mining and metals company’s production increased partly due to recent investments in copper and low-carbon aluminium
