Companies / Mining

South32 declares dividend despite drop in profit

The diversified mining and metals company’s production increased partly due to recent investments in copper and low-carbon aluminium

16 February 2023 - 12:13 Nico Gous

Diversified mining and metals company South32 almost halved its interim dividend as profit dropped and cash flow lowered and it spent more on capital expenditure, resulting in higher overall production, as commodity prices retreated from record highs.

The miner, valued at R258.14bn on the JSE, declared an interim dividend of 4.9 US cents (R0.88) for the six months to end-December, down 43.7% year on year, while its profit after tax fell just more than one third to $685m (R12.34bn)...

