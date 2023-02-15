Companies / Mining

AngloGold Ashanti forecasts plunging earnings due to Brazilian impairments

BL Premium
15 February 2023 - 20:43 Katharine Child

AngloGold Ashanti, which has operations in nine countries, says its earnings per share will drop 49%-55% due to impairments in its Brazilian operations. 

An impairment is an accounting charge that reflects the declining value of an asset. The company’s production targets for its year ended December 2022 show it expects to reach 2.742-million ounces, compared with 2.472-million ounces in 2021, within the top half of its guidance. ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.