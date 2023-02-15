High conviction bets, bullish style and large holdings dictate meetings but can't save the firm from the pandemic, Ukraine war and global jump in rates
Anglo American Platinum (Amplats) CEO Natascha Viljoen has resigned after almost three years at the helm of the precious metals group, but will remain at the company for up to 12 months.
Viljoen joined the company, valued at R326bn on the JSE, in April 2020 and will now become the COO of the US-based mining company Newmont Corporation...
Amplats CEO Natascha Viljoen resigns
Viljoen has taken up a position as the COO of US-based mining company Newmont Corporation
