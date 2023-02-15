Companies / Mining

Amplats CEO Natascha Viljoen resigns

Viljoen has taken up a position as the COO of US-based mining company Newmont Corporation

15 February 2023 - 08:50 Nico Gous

Anglo American Platinum (Amplats) CEO Natascha Viljoen has resigned after almost three years at the helm of the precious metals group, but will remain at the company for up to 12 months.

Viljoen joined the company, valued at R326bn on the JSE, in April 2020 and will now become the COO of the US-based mining company Newmont Corporation...

