Precious stone miner Gemfields evacuated personnel from an operation in which it owns a majority stake in the Cabo Delgado province in the north of Mozambique, which has been terrorised by an insurgency linked to Islamic State.
This comes after an attack on Sunday evening shortly before midnight in the village of Nairoto, which is about 15km southwest of the exploration camp of Nairoto Resources Limitada (NRL), in which Gemfields owns a 75% stake...
Gemfields evacuates another mine in troubled Cabo Delgado province
Insurgents linked to Islamic State attacked a nearby village in the north of Mozambique on Sunday evening
