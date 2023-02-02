Companies / Mining

Amplats fourth-quarter PGM output drops 10% year on year

The miner blames lower grades at its Mogalakwena operations and infrastructure closures for decreased production

02 February 2023 - 11:23 Andries Mahlangu
A bulk ore sorter at Anglo American Platinum’s Mogalakwena Mine in Limpopo. File photo.
Anglo American Platinum (Amplats), the second-largest supplier of platinum group metals (PGMs) after Sibanye-Stillwater, said Thursday its total output dropped 10% in the three to months to end-December year on year.

In a production update, Amplats said lower grades at its flagship mine, Mogalakwena, affected total PGM output as did the closure of mined-out infrastructure at Amandelbult, which reached the end of its life.

Refined PGMs output declined 37% to 877,200oz as a result of the delayed Polokwane smelter rebuild due to the delivery of substandard materials for furnace construction.

The production bottlenecks come at the time when the basket of PGM prices has normalised after hitting historic highs in the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic. The risk premium that that was attached to palladium in 2022 after the Russia-Ukraine war has since unwound.  

Palladium surged to $3,400oz in the early days of the Russian invasion amid worries over supply, because Russia is one of the biggest producers of the commodity. However, the precious metal has since retraced to current levels of $,1675.50oz.

The average PGM basket price was $2,293/PGM ounce during the review period, lower than Q4 2021 due to lower rhodium, iridium and ruthenium prices.

PGMs are used mainly to clean the emissions of internal combustion engines and prices are thus sensitive to demand in the automotive sector.

PGMs sales volumes (from production, excluding sales from trading) dropped 31% to 883,400oz during the period in line with lower refined production.

However, the guidance for 2023 remained intact, Amplats said in a statement. Metal-in-concentrate PGM production guidance is forecast to between 3.6-million and 4-million ounces.

Refined production is projected to be 3.6-million to 4-million ounces. Unit cost guidance per PGM ounce produced is R16,800 to R17,800.

mahlangua@businesslive.co.za

