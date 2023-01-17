Companies / Mining

Anglo American appoints Alison Atkinson as group director of projects

Anglo CEO Duncan Wanblad says she has proven experience with large technology-based organisations in leading-edge programmes

17 January 2023 - 20:04 Andries Mahlangu
Anglo American's corporate offices in Johannesburg. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES

Anglo American has appointed Alison Atkinson as its group director of projects and development with effect from the second quarter of 2023.

Atkinson joins the Anglo stable from AWE Plc where she was the CEO from 2020. AWE is a UK government body responsible for defence and security.

Atkinson has occupied a number of senior roles since joining the body in 2005, including overseeing delivery of multi-billion-dollar infrastructure projects and technology programmes and developing capabilities and products that supported the UK’s nuclear defence programme.

Prior to AWE, Atkinson spent 14 years at Halcrow, the global engineering consultancy, managing a wide variety of capital projects in the UK and elsewhere in both the public and private sectors.

Good and bad news for the mining industry

China reopens its economy, boosting demand for metals, but load-shedding gloom deepens
2 days ago

“Alison’s proven experience of leading large technology-based organisations delivering leading-edge programmes and projects is ideally suited to the phasing and development of our portfolio of major growth options,” Anglo CEO Duncan Wanblad said in a statement on Tuesday.

“By integrating our next phase of FutureSmart Mining™ technologies into those projects and our existing operations, we expect to see further improvements in safety and productivity, with enhanced project economics, while reducing our energy and water intensity.”

Atkinson has a Bachelor of Engineering degree from the University of Manchester and is a chartered civil engineer and a fellow of the Royal Academy of Engineering. She is also a nonexecutive director of Kier Group Plc and chair of its safety, health and environment committee.

“I am delighted to be joining Anglo and to have the opportunity to shape the execution of a diverse pipeline of projects that offer growth of 25% over the next decade alone, helping improve the way we all live in balance with the world’s natural resources and society,” Atkinson said.

“Given the increasingly recognised role of many metals and minerals in decarbonising much of the global economy, it will be exciting to bring the latest science and engineering solutions together to ensure we can supply those essential materials in a climate-responsible way,” she said.

mahlangua@businesslive.co.za

