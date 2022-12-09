Anglo American expects production boost over next three years

The market is focused on what the US Federal Reserve is going to do on Wednesday
The fundamental demand picture for mined metals and minerals is ever stronger, says CEO Duncan Wanblad
Anglo American expects its production to increase 5% annually over the next three years despite a decrease for its current financial year, the diversified mining giant said on Friday in a production guidance.
Overall production for the company, valued at R941.45bn on the JSE, fell by about 3% in 2022 despite the ramp-up in production at its Quellaveco copper mine in Peru and strong diamond production. This was due to the grade of its ore from Chile and lower production from Kumba and platinum group metals (PGMs)...
