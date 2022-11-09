×

Northam makes cash offer to buy remaining shares in RBPlat

The PGM producer hopes to edge out Impala Platinum, who is also interested in Royal Bafokeng Platinum

09 November 2022 - 09:30 Nico Gous

Northam Platinum has made a cash offer to buy the remaining shares of Royal Bafokeng Platinum (RBPlat) as it hopes to edge out Impala Platinum (Implats), who also has an eye on the platinum miner.

Northam CEO Paul Dunne said in a media statement that the takeover bid is aligned with the growth strategy of the company, valued at R75.15bn on the JSE, and offers a unique opportunity...

