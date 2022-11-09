Spot gold was down 0.2% at $1,708.94 per ounce, while US gold futures fell 0.3% to $1,711.60
Northam Platinum has made a cash offer to buy the remaining shares of Royal Bafokeng Platinum (RBPlat) as it hopes to edge out Impala Platinum (Implats), who also has an eye on the platinum miner.
Northam CEO Paul Dunne said in a media statement that the takeover bid is aligned with the growth strategy of the company, valued at R75.15bn on the JSE, and offers a unique opportunity...
Northam makes cash offer to buy remaining shares in RBPlat
The PGM producer hopes to edge out Impala Platinum, who is also interested in Royal Bafokeng Platinum
