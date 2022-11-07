×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies / Mining

Gold Fields remains firm on Yamana offer despite counterbid

The late offer by Nasdaq-listed Pan American Silver and Agnico could set off a bidding war for the Canadian miner

BL Premium
07 November 2022 - 10:33 Nico Gous

Gold Fields is standing behind its offer to acquire Yamana Gold in a R120bn ($6.7bn) deal as it believes it is better than the one tabled by two rival companies in a joint counter-offer, in what could become a bidding war for the Canadian company.

“The board was unanimous in its decision not to offer to change the terms of the transaction as we continue to believe our transaction is strategically and financially superior,” CEO Chris Griffith said in a statement on Monday...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.