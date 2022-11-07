Friday morning’s global markets rally had been based on speculation that China would soon lift Covid-19 restrictions
Gold Fields is standing behind its offer to acquire Yamana Gold in a R120bn ($6.7bn) deal as it believes it is better than the one tabled by two rival companies in a joint counter-offer, in what could become a bidding war for the Canadian company.
“The board was unanimous in its decision not to offer to change the terms of the transaction as we continue to believe our transaction is strategically and financially superior,” CEO Chris Griffith said in a statement on Monday...
Gold Fields remains firm on Yamana offer despite counterbid
