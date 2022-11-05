×

Gold Fields insists offer to acquire Yamana Gold remains attractive, as counter offer emerges

The unsolicited bid comes less than three weeks before shareholders of Gold Fields and Yamana were due to vote on the deal

05 November 2022 - 19:24 Andries Mahlangu

Gold Fields stood its ground on Friday confirming it is still pursuing its bid to acquire Yamana Gold, setting the scene for what could be a bidding war for the Canadian gold miner, after two rival companies tabled a joint counter offer.

Pan American Silver and Agnico are gunning for Yamana Gold in a $4.8bn deal that will be settled in cash and shares and is deemed by Yamana’s board to be “superior” to Gold Fields’ all-share transaction...

