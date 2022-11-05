Counter-offer for Yamana leaves Gold Fields’ bid in the balance

This is after global markets rallied on Friday on reports that Beijing is working on a plan to navigate way out of its policy
The landscape is brutalised, and the horizon is littered with smokestacks
Labour observers see a need for the country’s cash-strapped dispute resolution body to be given more resources to do its work
The process to find DA councillor Tania Campbell’s replacement was postponed when the EFF and ANC could not agree on a mayoral candidate
The unsolicited bid comes less than three weeks before shareholders of Gold Fields and Yamana were due to vote on the deal
While sales outstripped those in 2021 nearly 20% at the start of the year, by end-October it was at 13.11% ahead of last year as hardships stacked up
Business Day's legal notices run in the newspaper every Friday. You can also view the previous month of weekly notices here
Police fire teargas to disperse thousands of people calling for Castillo to resign over allegations of corruption
Players and fans celebrate loudly after the match, knowing the three points confirm they can hurt the Premier League’s heavyweights
SA’s Brad Binder finishes second in season-ending thriller
Gold Fields’ proposal to acquire Yamana Gold in a R120bn deal hangs in the balance after two rival companies tabled a joint counter-offer, setting the scene for what could be a bidding war for the Canadian company.
Nasdaq-listed Pan American Silver and Agnico threw their hat into the ring on Friday when they tabled a joint $4.8bn offer to acquire Yamana, catching the markets off guard...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Counter-offer for Yamana leaves Gold Fields’ bid in the balance
The unsolicited bid comes less than three weeks before shareholders of Gold Fields and Yamana were due to vote on the deal
Gold Fields’ proposal to acquire Yamana Gold in a R120bn deal hangs in the balance after two rival companies tabled a joint counter-offer, setting the scene for what could be a bidding war for the Canadian company.
Nasdaq-listed Pan American Silver and Agnico threw their hat into the ring on Friday when they tabled a joint $4.8bn offer to acquire Yamana, catching the markets off guard...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.