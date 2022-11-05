×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies / Mining

Counter-offer for Yamana leaves Gold Fields’ bid in the balance

The unsolicited bid comes less than three weeks before shareholders of Gold Fields and Yamana were due to vote on the deal

BL Premium
05 November 2022 - 19:24 Andries Mahlangu
UPDATED 06 November 2022 - 23:11

Gold Fields’ proposal to acquire Yamana Gold in a R120bn deal hangs in the balance after two rival companies tabled a joint counter-offer, setting the scene for what could be a bidding war for the Canadian company.

Nasdaq-listed Pan American Silver and Agnico threw their hat into the ring on Friday when they tabled a joint $4.8bn offer to acquire Yamana, catching the markets off guard...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.