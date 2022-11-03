×

Companies / Mining

AngloGold notes jump of more than 20% in production

Production increased one-fifth year on year to 738,000oz for the three months to end-September

03 November 2022 - 14:00 Nico Gous

The production of global miner AngloGold Ashanti increased by one fifth in its latest quarter as higher grades and efficiency gains helped offset the impacts of rising inflation.

Production increased by one fifth year on year to 738,000oz for the three months to end-September, underpinned by higher grades across most assets, the global miner said on Thursday in a quarterly update...

