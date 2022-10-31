×

Companies / Mining

Minerals Council CEO Roger Baxter to step down

Roger Baxter wants to take a break from industry he has worked in for more than three decades

31 October 2022 - 12:30 Nico Gous

CEO of the Minerals Council SA (MCSA), Roger Baxter, will step down next year after almost nine years at the helm, the mining industry employers organisation has announced.

“Roger has led the organisation for nine years through momentous changes and challenging times, playing a key leadership role at the Minerals Council during this period of positive and transformative change,” Nolitha Fakude, president of the mining industry employers organisation, said in a statement on Monday...

