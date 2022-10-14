Effect of power disruptions ‘not significant’, says Merafe

The Brent and WTI contracts vacillated between positive and negative territory on Friday but were down about 4% over the week
Merafe Resources, the junior empowerment partner in a chrome joint venture with Glencore, has achieved a 3.7% increase in ferrochrome production for the nine months to end-September. Total production increased from 276,000 tonnes for the same period in 2021 to 286,000 tonnes in 2022.
The increase in production was attributed to “[sustained] improvements in plant efficiencies” at its smelters, Merafe said in production update on Friday.
Merafe holds 20.5% of the Glencore-Merafe Chrome Venture in SA and derives all its revenue from the partnership.
Its full-year production for 2021 was 379,000 tonnes, up an impressive 43% from the previous year, but not quite back to pre-pandemic levels of about 400,000 tonnes a year.
The company said that “the impact from load curtailment was not significant” on its operations up to September 2022.
In 2022 state-owned power utility Eskom has been subjecting power users in SA to some of the worst load-shedding experienced to date. Industrial consumers, such as mines and smelters, are not affected by the regular load-shedding schedule. However, when the power utility suffers excessive breakdowns, it can ask industrial users to curtail their power usage.
Merafe achieved a 60% increase in half-year profit but warned during its interim results presentation in August that new global and local risks have emerged that could result in a “tougher” second half of the year.
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine added to global uncertainty and fuelled “supply shortages, inflationary pressures and recession concerns”.
Challenges faced by Transnet Freight Rail, including infrastructure theft and damage, lack of spares and insufficient rolling stock continue to disrupt its operations, the company said.
Transnet services are now also being affected by a strike that resulted in workers at the state-owned ports and railway operator downing tools last week and demanding salary hikes of 13.5%.
According to the Minerals Council SA, the industrial action is costing mineral exporters nearly R1bn a day as they are unable to load crucial minerals on ships at the ports.
Effect of power disruptions ‘not significant’, says Merafe
The company says sustained improvements in plant efficiencies at its smelters helped it to increase ferrochrome production
Merafe reports surge in half-year profit and declares cash dividend
Merafe’s shares leap as it flags surge in profit
Transnet CEO Portia Derby digs in her heels as SA counts cost of strike
DAVID FURLONGER: Just when you thought it was safe to get back in the water
