SA still holds ‘distinct advantage’ for miners — Sibanye-Stillwater boss

Country’s good relations with Western Eastern countries offers local mining companies an edge as the race for ‘green’ metals intensifies, Neal Froneman tells conference

05 October 2022 - 17:59 Denene Erasmus

SA’s ability to work with both Western and Eastern countries is a “distinct advantage” for local mining companies as commodity producers look to step up production of “green” metals, according to Sibanye-Stillwater CEO Neal Froneman.

“SA is seen as going down the middle road. We believe this will give us a competitive edge as we go into battery metals” which are in growing demand as the world moves away from fossil fuels, Froneman told delegates attending The Joburg Indaba, a mining conference in the city, on Wednesday...

