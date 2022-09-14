Record gold output beats price weakness to nudge up earnings for Pan African

International Energy Agency sees strong recovery in 2023 based on China easing lockdowns and recovery in air travel
In the coming coalition the EFF will promote much more of a racist nationalism in order to hijack the ANC
Eskom intensified load-shedding to stage 4 on Tuesday and expects to reduce this to stage 2 from Thursday until the end of the week
Former Gauteng health MEC and Tshwane mayor says the change is likely to face resistance
Higher production in 2022 was due to the stellar performance of its Evander Mines’ underground operation
Permanent implementation of the social relief of distress grant from April next year will require an additional R50bn, according to a National Treasury report, while revenue from the sector is set to ...
The industry desperately needs a catalyst to shore up activity, according to an industry survey
Island nation acknowledges Ukraine’s communication model in its war with Russia, including humour to counter rumours
Queen Elizabeth was never happier than on a racecourse watching her horses
The supercar-maker’s Purosangue crossover, its most utilitarian model in its 75-year history, will hit showrooms next year
Mid-tier gold producer Pan African Resources produced the most gold in its history in the 2022 financial year, helping the group achieve a slight increase in profit despite a lower gold price and higher costs.
The company’s gold production for the full-year to end-June 2022 was up 1.9% to 205,688oz. The average gold price received for the year was down 1.3% in rand terms and all-in mining costs increased 6% due to increases in labour and electricity costs, among others. However, record gold production saw its headline earnings increase by 1.2% to $75m...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Record gold output beats price weakness to nudge up earnings for Pan African
Higher production in 2022 was due to the stellar performance of its Evander Mines’ underground operation
Mid-tier gold producer Pan African Resources produced the most gold in its history in the 2022 financial year, helping the group achieve a slight increase in profit despite a lower gold price and higher costs.
The company’s gold production for the full-year to end-June 2022 was up 1.9% to 205,688oz. The average gold price received for the year was down 1.3% in rand terms and all-in mining costs increased 6% due to increases in labour and electricity costs, among others. However, record gold production saw its headline earnings increase by 1.2% to $75m...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.