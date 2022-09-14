×

Companies / Mining

Record gold output beats price weakness to nudge up earnings for Pan African

Higher production in 2022 was due to the stellar performance of its Evander Mines’ underground operation

14 September 2022 - 12:38 Denene Erasmus

Mid-tier gold producer Pan African Resources produced the most gold in its history in the 2022 financial year, helping the group achieve a slight increase in profit despite a lower gold price and higher costs.

The company’s gold production for the full-year to end-June 2022 was up 1.9% to 205,688oz. The average gold price received for the year was down 1.3% in rand terms and all-in mining costs increased 6% due to increases in labour and electricity costs, among others. However, record gold production saw its headline earnings increase by 1.2% to $75m...

