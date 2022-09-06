Sundance Resources accuses Cameroon of violating court ruling on iron ore licence

EU expresses doubts of imminent Iran nuclear deal, futher delaying the return of about 1-million barrels to global supply
In 2022 something like an edit button on Twitter is big news, but is it really a good thing?
Invest SA is working closely with the presidency to make it easy to do business in SA
Nominations for ANC leadership contest gather steam as Limpopo and the North West officially endorse the president for re-election
Developing the Brulpadda and Luiperd fields is seen as a vital pillar of SA’s gas energy ambitions
KZN floods, countrywide power outages and the global economic slowdown weigh especially heavily on manufacturing, mining and agriculture
Minority employer organisations argue that the labour court erred in expressing a preference for the extension of bargaining council agreements in general
The ruling clears the way for President João Lourenço to be sworn in later in September
After the one-way traffic of last season, defending champions have been beaten twice in first six games
Four-wheel steering, a plug-in-hybrid diesel and digital lights are some of the highlights
Dakar — Australian mining company Sundance Resources says Cameroon has breached an international court order by handing over its permit to mine the Mbalam iron ore deposit to a local company amid an ownership dispute.
Sundance is in dispute with authorities in Cameroon and neighbouring Congo Republic over the fate of the Mbalam-Nabeba project, which straddles the border of the two Central African countries.
Sundance said in Monday’s statement that it had verified documents showing that Cameroon in August awarded the Cameroonian slice of the project, known as the Mbalam licence, to a little-known company called Cameroon Mining.
This, Sundance says, breaches a ruling by the International Chamber of Commerce stating that the licence cannot be awarded to a third party while its dispute with the government rolls on.
Cameroon’s mines ministry could not be immediately reached for say.
Sundance has yet to begin mining the deposit due to the disputes. It accuses Cameroon’s government of failing to honour an exploitation permit awarded to Sundance subsidiary Cam Iron in 2010.
That dispute was referred to international arbitration in June 2021 after Sundance learnt that Cameroon’s government was in talks with Congo Republic to develop the mine with Chinese investors.
Congo Republic revoked Congo Iron’s permit in December 2020 and awarded it to a little-known company. In a claim filed in July, Sundance is seeking $8.8bn in damages.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Sundance Resources accuses Cameroon of violating court ruling on iron ore licence
The Australian miner claims Cameroon has awarded the Mbalam licence to a little-known company called Cameroon Mining
Dakar — Australian mining company Sundance Resources says Cameroon has breached an international court order by handing over its permit to mine the Mbalam iron ore deposit to a local company amid an ownership dispute.
Sundance is in dispute with authorities in Cameroon and neighbouring Congo Republic over the fate of the Mbalam-Nabeba project, which straddles the border of the two Central African countries.
Sundance said in Monday’s statement that it had verified documents showing that Cameroon in August awarded the Cameroonian slice of the project, known as the Mbalam licence, to a little-known company called Cameroon Mining.
This, Sundance says, breaches a ruling by the International Chamber of Commerce stating that the licence cannot be awarded to a third party while its dispute with the government rolls on.
Cameroon’s mines ministry could not be immediately reached for say.
Sundance has yet to begin mining the deposit due to the disputes. It accuses Cameroon’s government of failing to honour an exploitation permit awarded to Sundance subsidiary Cam Iron in 2010.
That dispute was referred to international arbitration in June 2021 after Sundance learnt that Cameroon’s government was in talks with Congo Republic to develop the mine with Chinese investors.
Congo Republic revoked Congo Iron’s permit in December 2020 and awarded it to a little-known company. In a claim filed in July, Sundance is seeking $8.8bn in damages.
Reuters
Sundance Resources sues Republic of Congo for $8.8bn damages over cancelled contract
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.