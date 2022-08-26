Powell’s speech later today at the Federal Reserve's annual conference at Jackson Hole will be scrutinised for any indication that an economic slowdown might alter its strategy
The Council for Medical Schemes failed to act before Health Squared threw in the towel
But the Institute for Economic Justice says the test should be at least R1,335 — the government’s measure of the upper-bound poverty line
Former president backs governing party’s strategy to renew itself
This is part of a deal to offset Caracas’s billions of dollars of debt to Beijing, according to three sources and tanker tracking data
Fundi Tshazibana says SA has not seen inflation at the rate experienced in developed economies thanks in part to central bank policy
Business Day's legal notices run in the newspaper every Friday. You can also view the previous month of weekly notices here
England batsmen close gap to 40 runs against Proteas in Manchester
Volkswagen’s premium brand will compete in the Formula One World Championship from 2026
Platinum miner Northam has attributed a decrease in full-year profit to soaring costs, community unrest and lower-than-forecast growth at its Booysendal mine.
Significant cost increases at all its operations resulted in the unit costs per refined platinum ounce increasing 18.9% in its year to end-June, when the firm recorded a 4.4% increase in sales revenue to R34.06bn...
Northam delivers lacklustre results, but forges ahead with expansion plans
Cost pressures, community unrest and lower sales prices have weighed on the precious metals group, which is still eyeing increased output
