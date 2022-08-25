×

Companies / Mining

Strike and flood hit Sibanye eyes second-half recovery

With its mining operations recovering from industrial action in SA and floods in the US, the mining group hopes to recoup losses

25 August 2022 - 10:48 Denene Erasmus

Platinum and gold miner Sibanye-Stillwater has opted to reward shareholders with an interim dividend paid at the 35% upper end of its policy range, but following production issues, its R3.9bn payout is still less than half of what it dished out for 2021.

Sibanye, the world’s largest primary producer of platinum and third-largest producer of gold, cut its interim dividend to 138c for the six months to end-June from 292c previously, which follows headline earnings about halving to R11.9bn...

