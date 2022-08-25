Strike and flood hit Sibanye eyes second-half recovery

Supply worries amid disruptions to Russian exports and partial shutdown of US refinery support oil
Time to decide whether government should protect certain producers or consumers
In a parliamentary hearing soon after the dismissal of her rescission bid, she had to listen to testimony of her alleged cruelty to staff
EFF leader Julius Malema says DA 'will pay' for sidelining the party
With its mining operations recovering from industrial action in SA and floods in the US, the mining group hopes to recoup losses
Cosatu and Saftu members protest at cost of living as inflation rate in July accelerates to 7.8%
The fast-growing fintech stock exchange secured R85m in its capital raise, vowing to grow to be ‘significantly bigger’ come year-end
Changes in global trade and supply dynamics and disrupted commodity markets have combined to trigger the worst inflation in 40 years
Chilean import Allende scores 13 minutes before final whistle to seal 3-0 Premiership win
New reads by one of SA’s finest writers, Mark Winkler, debut novelist Onke Mazibuko and writer and professor Bronwyn Law-Viljoen
Platinum and gold miner Sibanye-Stillwater has opted to reward shareholders with an interim dividend paid at the 35% upper end of its policy range, but following production issues, its R3.9bn payout is still less than half of what it dished out for 2021.
Sibanye, the world’s largest primary producer of platinum and third-largest producer of gold, cut its interim dividend to 138c for the six months to end-June from 292c previously, which follows headline earnings about halving to R11.9bn...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Strike and flood hit Sibanye eyes second-half recovery
With its mining operations recovering from industrial action in SA and floods in the US, the mining group hopes to recoup losses
Platinum and gold miner Sibanye-Stillwater has opted to reward shareholders with an interim dividend paid at the 35% upper end of its policy range, but following production issues, its R3.9bn payout is still less than half of what it dished out for 2021.
Sibanye, the world’s largest primary producer of platinum and third-largest producer of gold, cut its interim dividend to 138c for the six months to end-June from 292c previously, which follows headline earnings about halving to R11.9bn...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.