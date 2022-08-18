Exxaro’s earnings climb more than a fifth, despite iron and rail hit

Brent crude futures climbed to $93.75 a barrel and US crude futures gained to $88.21 a barrel — however the commodity reached its lowest level since February
They may be flawed, but they can only be a good thing if they prompt major parties to reflect on their policies and what they offer citizens
Former government adviser Salim Abdool Karim warns of ongoing use of non-efficacious treatments
The governing party is discussing whether those criminally convicted of a serious crime should still have a home in the ANC
Revenue climbed in the private school group’s 2022 half year amid annual fee increases and a rise in average student numbers
Business Day TV speak to RMB economist Siobhan Redford
The claim by Sars that it costs the country R31bn is wrong — the real cost is about R4bn a year
Lawyer coalition Ukraine Justice Alliance seeks funding to file legal claims against sanctioned Russians to compensate Ukrainians for losses incurred in the invasion
Fast bowlers Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortjé make full use of conducive conditions to rip through the England top order
It's always a good day when Porsche unveils a new 911 – particularly when it's a GT3 RS.
Exxaro, one of Eskom’s largest coal sources, says record coal prices helped headline earnings climb more than a fifth in its half year to end-June, despite a rail-induced slump in export volumes, as well as lower earnings from its iron ore interests.
Group revenue rose 48% to R22.3bn to end-June as the miner cashed in on record coal prices, with headline earnings up 22% to R8.29bn, boosted as export prices for its coal more than tripled to $262 a tonne...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Exxaro’s earnings climb more than a fifth, despite iron and rail hit
The company’s coal exports by rail fell almost 40% in its half year to end-June, while earnings from its iron ore business were strained by lower prices
Exxaro, one of Eskom’s largest coal sources, says record coal prices helped headline earnings climb more than a fifth in its half year to end-June, despite a rail-induced slump in export volumes, as well as lower earnings from its iron ore interests.
Group revenue rose 48% to R22.3bn to end-June as the miner cashed in on record coal prices, with headline earnings up 22% to R8.29bn, boosted as export prices for its coal more than tripled to $262 a tonne...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.