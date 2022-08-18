×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies / Mining

Exxaro’s earnings climb more than a fifth, despite iron and rail hit

The company’s coal exports by rail fell almost 40% in its half year to end-June, while earnings from its iron ore business were strained by lower prices

BL Premium
18 August 2022 - 08:56 Karl Gernetzky
UPDATED 18 August 2022 - 09:47

Exxaro, one of Eskom’s largest coal sources, says record coal prices helped headline earnings climb more than a fifth in its half year to end-June, despite a rail-induced slump in export volumes, as well as lower earnings from its iron ore interests.

Group revenue rose 48% to R22.3bn to end-June as the miner cashed in on record coal prices, with headline earnings up 22% to R8.29bn, boosted as export prices for its coal more than tripled to $262 a tonne...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.