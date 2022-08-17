×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies / Mining

Sibanye-Stillwater flags halving of profit amid strikes, floods

Headline earnings per share are expected to fall by between 47% and 52% in the miner’s half-year, with gold production falling by more than three quarters

17 August 2022 - 08:54 Karl Gernetzky
Picture: GETTY IMAGES/CHRISTOPHER FURLONG
Picture: GETTY IMAGES/CHRISTOPHER FURLONG

Sibanye-Stillwater, the world’s largest platinum producer, has flagged a near halving of headline profits for its half-year to end-June, hit by floods, safety issues, as well as a three-month strike that helped prompt a crash in gold production.

Headline earnings per share (HEPS) are expected to fall in a range of 47% to 52% to as low as 402c to end-June, the miner said in a trading update, with the producer also battling with a 19% fall in the price of the basket of four platinum group metals (PGMs) it produces.

Flooding in the US state of Montana saw its US operations suspended for seven weeks, while in SA, a three-month strike helped prompt a 77% fall in gold production to 100,568 ounces, with this excluding DRDGold, in which it has a controlling stake.

The group also suspended underground operations at its Beatrix mine — which accounted for about a fifth of gold production in 2021 — in early December due to safety concerns. Maintenance work at Beatrix was completed in May.

Sibanye has interests across five continents, and has recently been branching out into battery metals, but PGMs accounted for 92% of adjusted core profit in its 2021 year and gold 8%.

SA PGMs accounted for just over three-quarters of group profit, with the group saying on Wednesday SA PGM production fell 9% to 849,152 ounces, and it had wound down two third-party purchase-of-concentrate contracts in the last quarter of 2021.

Mined US PGM production fell 23% to 230,039 ounces, due to the flooding, while the group also reporting that labour constraints continue to affect productivity.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Sibanye reduces output target for US palladium mines after floods

Amid staff shortages warm spell led to rapid melting of snow in the mountains in Montana
News
5 days ago

NEAL FRONEMAN: 10 years of learning after Marikana — building on hope and reconciliation

Marikana Renewal honours the the men who lost their lives in the tragedy and is committed to building a cohesive society through engagement
Opinion
1 day ago

Sibanye wants to create new narrative around Marikana legacy

The platinum miner spells out its initiatives as the 10th anniversary of the massacre looms
National
1 month ago

Companies in this Story

 CLICK TO VIEW FULL TEARSHEET
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Skills shortage partly to blame for lack of ...
Companies
2.
Fight for Mpact threatens to shred relations with ...
Companies / Industrials
3.
Absa hints at using its capital stack for ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Cape Town CBD still first choice for property ...
Companies / Property
5.
Windlab purchase adds solar and wind power to ...
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Northam may turn out to be platinum’s rock star

Money & Investing

Sibanye-Stillwater: a miner that shines

Companies / Investors Monthly

Sibanye ups wage offer in a bid to end seven-week long strike at its gold ...

Companies / Mining

Sibanye-Stillwater earnings slump as strike bites

Companies / Mining

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.