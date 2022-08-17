Positive earnings reports from US retail giants helped support sentiment in Wall Street overnight, but attention is on the future of monetary policy
Sibanye-Stillwater flags halving of profit amid strikes, floods

Headline earnings per share are expected to fall by between 47% and 52% in the miner's half-year, with gold production falling by more than three quarters
Sibanye-Stillwater, the world’s largest platinum producer, has flagged a near halving of headline profits for its half-year to end-June, hit by floods, safety issues, as well as a three-month strike that helped prompt a crash in gold production.
Headline earnings per share (HEPS) are expected to fall in a range of 47% to 52% to as low as 402c to end-June, the miner said in a trading update, with the producer also battling with a 19% fall in the price of the basket of four platinum group metals (PGMs) it produces.
Flooding in the US state of Montana saw its US operations suspended for seven weeks, while in SA, a three-month strike helped prompt a 77% fall in gold production to 100,568 ounces, with this excluding DRDGold, in which it has a controlling stake.
The group also suspended underground operations at its Beatrix mine — which accounted for about a fifth of gold production in 2021 — in early December due to safety concerns. Maintenance work at Beatrix was completed in May.
Sibanye has interests across five continents, and has recently been branching out into battery metals, but PGMs accounted for 92% of adjusted core profit in its 2021 year and gold 8%.
SA PGMs accounted for just over three-quarters of group profit, with the group saying on Wednesday SA PGM production fell 9% to 849,152 ounces, and it had wound down two third-party purchase-of-concentrate contracts in the last quarter of 2021.
Mined US PGM production fell 23% to 230,039 ounces, due to the flooding, while the group also reporting that labour constraints continue to affect productivity.
Sibanye-Stillwater flags halving of profit amid strikes, floods
Headline earnings per share are expected to fall by between 47% and 52% in the miner’s half-year, with gold production falling by more than three quarters
