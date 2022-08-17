DRDGold expects earnings to drop as high input costs bite

UK inflation data and New Zealand rate hike remind investors that global economy still faces many challenges
Though highly skilled, SA farmers need access to support services to meet consumer demand for close-at-hand ethically farmed, organic produce
Ruling party must make monthly payments of R10m until the R86m in accumulated contribution arrears are extinguished
The governing party is discussing whether those criminally convicted of a serious crime should still have a home in the ANC
The social media and gaming giant is grappling with a downturn in China’s economy, amid a property slump and Covid-19 lockdowns
With price relief awaiting motorists in September, Outa is worried the fuel levy will be increased to offset the scrapping of e-tolls
The aim is to have 65% of the business’s electricity requirements at a manufacturing level across SA sourced from sustainable energy by 2030
Rail workers will stage nationwide strikes and bus and Underground staff will hold stoppages in London, among other disruptions
England Test captain says he hopes his team has retained their “venom” before the three-match series against SA
The fitment centre group has partnered with Disky for motorists to renew their vehicle licenses using WhatsApp
SA gold producer DRDGold expects headline profit to decrease by up to a third for the full year to end-June, weighed down by a lower rand gold price and an increase in input costs from diesel and chemicals.
The company, which specialises in the production of gold from the retreatment of surface tailings, reported on Wednesday that headline earnings per share (HEPS) are expected to fall by between 33% and 13% (to between 113c and 147c) for the year, from 168c in the previous year, when the group generated a headline profit of R1.4bn.
DRDGold comprises two subsidiaries — Ergo, about 50km east of Johannesburg in Brakpan, and Far West Gold Recoveries, near Carletonville, west of Johannesburg where it uses chemical processes to recover residue metal from the retreatment of surface tailings left over from mining.
Revenue from these operations fell 3% to R5.1bn, DRDGold said.
The company managed to exceed the upper limit of its production guidance for the year, producing 183,900oz of gold against a guidance of between 160,000oz and 180,000oz.
This was offset, however, by a 3% decrease in the rand gold price received, a 13% increase in cash operating costs and a 3% decrease in gold sold from Ergo — the larger of its two re-mining operations.
The group said increases in costs at both operations were mainly caused by above-inflation increases in the costs of key consumables such diesel, steel and cyanide.
Ergo’s revenue decreased 6% to R3.7bn from R3.9bn. Far West Gold Recoveries performed better, with revenue increasing 7%, to R1.4bn from R1.3bn mainly due to a 9% increase in gold sold.
The miner remains debt-free and had cash of R2.5bn at the end of June, from R2.18bn in the previous year.
In early trade on Wednesday, DRDGold’s shares held steady at about R10,50 having fallen about 20.5% so far in 2022.
erasmusd@businesslive.co.za
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
DRDGold expects earnings to drop as high input costs bite
Higher-than-inflation increases for diesel, steel and chemicals have contributed to an expected decrease in headline earnings
SA gold producer DRDGold expects headline profit to decrease by up to a third for the full year to end-June, weighed down by a lower rand gold price and an increase in input costs from diesel and chemicals.
The company, which specialises in the production of gold from the retreatment of surface tailings, reported on Wednesday that headline earnings per share (HEPS) are expected to fall by between 33% and 13% (to between 113c and 147c) for the year, from 168c in the previous year, when the group generated a headline profit of R1.4bn.
DRDGold comprises two subsidiaries — Ergo, about 50km east of Johannesburg in Brakpan, and Far West Gold Recoveries, near Carletonville, west of Johannesburg where it uses chemical processes to recover residue metal from the retreatment of surface tailings left over from mining.
Revenue from these operations fell 3% to R5.1bn, DRDGold said.
The company managed to exceed the upper limit of its production guidance for the year, producing 183,900oz of gold against a guidance of between 160,000oz and 180,000oz.
This was offset, however, by a 3% decrease in the rand gold price received, a 13% increase in cash operating costs and a 3% decrease in gold sold from Ergo — the larger of its two re-mining operations.
The group said increases in costs at both operations were mainly caused by above-inflation increases in the costs of key consumables such diesel, steel and cyanide.
Ergo’s revenue decreased 6% to R3.7bn from R3.9bn. Far West Gold Recoveries performed better, with revenue increasing 7%, to R1.4bn from R1.3bn mainly due to a 9% increase in gold sold.
The miner remains debt-free and had cash of R2.5bn at the end of June, from R2.18bn in the previous year.
In early trade on Wednesday, DRDGold’s shares held steady at about R10,50 having fallen about 20.5% so far in 2022.
erasmusd@businesslive.co.za
DRDGold maintains dividend streak and eyes expansion
DRDGold warns of profit drop as prices ease
Cash-flush DRDGold looks to go green
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Sibanye-Stillwater flags halving of profit amid strikes, floods
WATCH: DRDGold hurt by higher costs
DRDGold maintains dividend streak and eyes expansion
Higher DRDGold sales volumes offset rising energy and labour costs
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.