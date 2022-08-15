×

Companies / Mining

Miner dies at Harmony Gold’s Moab Khotsong mine

An in-loco investigation of the rockfall is under way.

BL Premium
15 August 2022 - 18:56 Nico Gous

A miner died on Saturday in a fall of ground incident at Harmony Gold’s Moab Khotsong mine near Orkney in North West, the company said in a brief statement on Monday.

An in-loco investigation of the rockfall is under way...

