×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies / Mining

Eskom coal supplier Seriti to develop 3GW of renewables by 2030

The R892m deal means a 51% interest in Windlab Africa with projects in SA and East Africa

BL Premium
15 August 2022 - 09:26 Denene Erasmus
UPDATED 15 August 2022 - 15:16

Seriti Resources, one of the largest suppliers of coal to Eskom, said on Monday it had struck a R892m deal to acquire a majority stake in Windlab Africa’s wind and solar power assets. It takes ownership of a pipeline of about 3GW of renewable energy projects to be developed in SA by 2030 at a cost of R75bn.

The transaction, through its subsidiary Seriti Green, forms part of the 91% black-owned coal company’s strategy to lower its carbon footprint and become a diversified energy producer...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.