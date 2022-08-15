New Covid-19 outbreaks across China in July weighed on consumer and business spending
Seriti Resources, one of the largest suppliers of coal to Eskom, said on Monday it had reached an R892m deal to acquire a majority stake in Windlab Africa’s wind and solar-powered assets.
The transaction, through its subsidiary Seriti Green, forms part of the 91%-black owned coal company’s strategy to lower its carbon footprint and become a diversified energy producer...
Eskom coal supplier Seriti buys majority stake in Windlab Africa
The R892m deal means Seriti will take a 51% interest in Windlab Africa, which is overseeing 3.5GW of renewable energy projects
