Eskom coal supplier Seriti buys majority stake in Windlab Africa

The R892m deal means Seriti will take a 51% interest in Windlab Africa, which is overseeing 3.5GW of renewable energy projects

15 August 2022 - 09:26 Denene Erasmus

Seriti Resources, one of the largest suppliers of coal to Eskom, said on Monday it had reached an R892m deal to acquire a majority stake in Windlab Africa’s wind and solar-powered assets.

The transaction, through its subsidiary Seriti Green, forms part of the 91%-black owned coal company’s strategy to lower its carbon footprint and become a diversified energy producer...

