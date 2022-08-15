×

Companies / Mining

Eastplats PGM production quadruples in first half of 2022

Overall revenue is up 3.4% year to date and 2.5% year on year in the second quarter, with most of it being earned from chrome

15 August 2022 - 16:15 Nico Gous

Eastern Platinum (Eastplats) more than quadrupled its platinum group metals (PGM) production in the first half of its 2022 year, the Toronto and JSE-listed miner reported on Monday.

It mined 2,747-tonnes, a 372% year-to-date jump compared to 2021, with a 246.6% boost in the second quarter for six months end-June....

