×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies / Mining

Antofagasta half-year profit slumps on higher costs and drought in Chile

Copper giant slashes its interim dividend amid uncertainty on mining tax reform and constitutional referendum

11 August 2022 - 17:55 Clara Denina
Picture: REUTERS/IVAN AVARADO
Picture: REUTERS/IVAN AVARADO

London  — Antofagasta posted a fall in half-year profit on Thursday, as higher costs, lower grades and a persistent drought in Chile hit the miner’s copper production.

It said it would slash its interim dividend to 9.2c per share from a record 23.6c in 2021, joining fellow miners including Rio Tinto, and Anglo American in lowering payouts after last year’s bonanza.

Mining firms have also warned about future returns on fears that slower growth or recession in key markets could dent commodity demand in the next few months.

Antofagasta, majority owned by Chile’s wealthy Luksic family, saw its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (ebitda) for the first six months fall to $1.24bn, compared with $2.4bn last year.

The company’s London-listed shares opened 2.2% lower, underperforming most of its peers.

Antofagasta’s profit surged to its highest ever in 2021 when copper prices reached record levels, allowing it to make a record shareholder payout of $1.4bn for the year.

It said it remains on track to produce its revised guidance of between 640,000-tonnes to 660,000-tonnes of copper for the full year.

“We expect the remainder of the year to look very different from the first half — as production improves quarter on quarter,” CEO Iván Arriagada said.

The FTSE 100 company operates four copper mines in Chile, the world’s top producer, accounting for 30% of global output, and its second-largest producer of battery metal lithium.

The South American country faces a water crisis due to a drought that has lasted more than a decade, hitting mining output.

The miner increased its cost estimate for its Centinela concentrator expansion to $3.7bn from a 2015 forecast of $2.7bn and said it will decide whether to proceed with it in early 2023.

“Higher capex forecasts for Centinela provide a further complication for an equity that is already navigating the current uncertainty on mining tax reform and the Chilean constitutional referendum,” Tyler Broda at RBC Capital Markets said.

Chile will vote on a new constitution on September 4, while a tax reform bill proposes increasing copper royalties on firms mining more than 50,000 tonnes a year.

Reuters 

Gold Fields expects headline earnings rise

Miner flags greater production volumes and higher gold price
Companies
1 week ago

Big payday for Glencore shareholders after coal bonanza delivers record profits

The miner and trader has announced plans for a special dividend of $0.11 per share, amounting to $1.45bn, alongside a new $3bn share buyback
Companies
1 week ago

Eastplats appoints COO as it eyes underground restart

The mining company is gearing up to resume underground operations at its Crocodile River Mine in the North West
Companies
1 week ago

Australia mining conference confronts industrywide sexism

A bombshell report details cases of ‘horrifying’ behaviour against women and criticised well-known mining firms for overlooking criminal behaviour
Companies
1 week ago

Thungela flags up to R9bn interim profit as coal prices surge

Miner expects headline profit equivalent to almost a quarter of its market value
Companies
1 week ago

Botswana’s Debswana diamond sales jump more than 50%

Higher sales were driven by strong jewellery demand in the key US market and tight global rough diamond supply
Companies
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Sasol gas hike will take bread from the poor, ...
Companies / Energy
2.
Johann Rupert says he won’t be ‘blackmailed’ into ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
Avoiding the greylist is not up to the Treasury ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Mantengu relisting a first step in unlocking ...
Companies / Mining
5.
Shareholders overwhelmingly give nod to PSG ...
Companies / Financial Services

Related Articles

Sibanye reduces output target for US palladium mines after floods

News

Mantengu relisting a first step in unlocking ‘funding floodgates’ for rural ...

Companies / Mining

Glencore CEO says he had no idea about corruption at the mining company

News

AngloGold manages to curb damaging effects of inflation

Companies / Mining

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.