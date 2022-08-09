×

Companies / Mining

Mantengu relisting a first step in unlocking ‘funding floodgates’ for rural empowerment

Miner has access to a $70m reinsurance facility to write guarantees out of London, which the company wants to spend over the next 15 months

BL Premium
09 August 2022 - 19:48 Denene Erasmus

Last week’s new Mantengu Mining JSE relisting, after its 2016 suspension, is the first step in achieving a far bigger vision of “opening the floodgates in the small- to medium-scale mining space” to the benefit of rural communities If this materialises, we expect to benefit in both the paper-converting and plastic bins and crates businesses outside the black economic empowerment (BEE) benefit pool.

Formerly known as Mine Restoration Investments, the company has been trying for a decade to acquire an operating asset making use of a new funding model that allows projects to get off the ground effectively fully funded upfront through debt...

BL Premium

