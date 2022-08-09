Mantengu relisting a first step in unlocking ‘funding floodgates’ for rural empowerment

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
The miner has instituted projects to decrease the social wage deficit, ranging from education to roads
President laments that scarcely a day passes without reports about men attacking, violating and killing women
Chair Siboniso Duma says province may well support Ramaphosa for a second term
Antitrust suit would be the US justice department’s second case against Google
The Trump-era tariffs on imported metals have been eased for some other countries
In the wake of SAA’s near-demise Comair’s market share crept up to 35%-40% by the time it too collapsed
US semiconductor companies are planning billions of dollars in new investments spurred by government funding
Failure to win on Saturday would put coach Ian Foster and captain under pressure in terms of their future with the team
Nicholas Yell trades SUV for saddle and makes his way from Bot River to Merweville and on to Kruisrivier
Last week’s new Mantengu Mining JSE relisting, after its 2016 suspension, is the first step in achieving a far bigger vision of “opening the floodgates in the small- to medium-scale mining space” to the benefit of rural communities If this materialises, we expect to benefit in both the paper-converting and plastic bins and crates businesses outside the black economic empowerment (BEE) benefit pool.
Formerly known as Mine Restoration Investments, the company has been trying for a decade to acquire an operating asset making use of a new funding model that allows projects to get off the ground effectively fully funded upfront through debt...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Mantengu relisting a first step in unlocking ‘funding floodgates’ for rural empowerment
Miner has access to a $70m reinsurance facility to write guarantees out of London, which the company wants to spend over the next 15 months
Last week’s new Mantengu Mining JSE relisting, after its 2016 suspension, is the first step in achieving a far bigger vision of “opening the floodgates in the small- to medium-scale mining space” to the benefit of rural communities If this materialises, we expect to benefit in both the paper-converting and plastic bins and crates businesses outside the black economic empowerment (BEE) benefit pool.
Formerly known as Mine Restoration Investments, the company has been trying for a decade to acquire an operating asset making use of a new funding model that allows projects to get off the ground effectively fully funded upfront through debt...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.