JSE ends the week firmer amid mixed international peers
Policies are wedded to a double fiction, that paid work will soon be available to those who seek it and the work will bring security and comfort
Transnet, Telkom and Eskom estimate that thieves and vandals cost them a total of R7bn a year due to metal theft
This week will also see the launch of a new plan to fix potholes on the country’s roads
The airline has been in business rescue since July 2021
Mining output and manufacturing data will provide insight on underlying health of the economy’s production side
In June 2021, 90% of Lytton’s structures burned down, a day after the village recorded Canada’s hottest-ever temperature
Every time All Black coach Ian Foster fronts the media, he presents it with denial, not truth and honest appraisal
The vehicle is available in a single model boasting top features, enhanced mechanicals and a refined drive
Precious metals group Impala Platinum (Implats) has flagged at least a double-digit fall in headline earnings per share for its year to end-June, hit by many issues, including safety stoppages, strikes, load-shedding and supply chain disruptions.
Headline earnings per share are expected fall 13%-21%, the miner said on Friday, amid a 5.6% decline in refined concentrate production to 3.087-million ounces of its basket of six metals...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Implats warns that strikes and load-shedding will take a toll
Headline earnings per share are expected to plunge amid a drop in output
Precious metals group Impala Platinum (Implats) has flagged at least a double-digit fall in headline earnings per share for its year to end-June, hit by many issues, including safety stoppages, strikes, load-shedding and supply chain disruptions.
Headline earnings per share are expected fall 13%-21%, the miner said on Friday, amid a 5.6% decline in refined concentrate production to 3.087-million ounces of its basket of six metals...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.