Implats flags profit fall amid strikes, load-shedding and cost pressures

Friday, August 5 2022
Precious metals group Impala Platinum has flagged at least a double-digit fall in headline earnings per share for its year to end-June, hit by a litany of issues, including safety stoppages, strikes, load-shedding, as well as supply-chain disruptions.
Headline earnings per share are expected fall by between 13% and 21% to end-June, the miner said on Friday, amid a 5.6% decline in refined concentrate production to 3.087-million ounces of its basket of six metals...
