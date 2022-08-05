×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies / Mining

Implats flags profit fall amid strikes, load-shedding and cost pressures

Headline earnings per share are expected to fall as much as 21% for the year, while its shares in issue are up, as it eyes Royal Bafokeng Platinum

BL Premium
05 August 2022 - 09:37 Karl Gernetzky

Precious metals group Impala Platinum has flagged at least a double-digit fall in headline earnings per share for its year to end-June, hit by a litany of issues, including safety stoppages, strikes, load-shedding, as well as supply-chain disruptions.

Headline earnings per share are expected fall by between 13% and 21% to end-June, the miner said on Friday, amid a 5.6% decline in refined concentrate production to 3.087-million ounces of its basket of six metals...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.