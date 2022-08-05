AngloGold Ashanti reports profit dip as costs climb

Brent crude climbs 13c to $94.25 a barrel as signs of an economic slowdown cap price recovery
Friday, August 5 2022
Business Day speaks to Asanda Gcoyi, CEO of theVapour Products Association of SA, to clear the air on the industry that is trying to distinguish itself from tobacco
Current parties are unable to change enough to regain the public’s trust, says member of 20 years
Headline earnings per share are expected to fall as much as 21% for the year, while its shares in issue are up, as it eyes Royal Bafokeng Platinum
The drop in June’s electricity production sends a pitiable message to investors when Africa's most industrialised economy experiences outages of between six and 12 hours a day
Imported models keep the brand afloat while its flooded factory is repaired, and Chery delivers a surprise
With more than 38.3-million people food insecure across West Africa, just $1.3bn of the $3.8bn needed has been secured as of the end of June
Phiwokuhle Mnguni makes SA history with women’s boxing medal
SA’s Lara van Niekerk and Tatjana Schoenmaker take gold and silver at the Commonwealth Games, chaos erupts in Tembisa, Nancy Pelosi inflames tensions with China, Kagiso residents target illegal ...
Precious metals miner AngloGold Ashanti has reported a double-digit fall in its first half profit, hit by climbing input costs such as labour, chemicals and explosives.
Headline earnings fell 17.35% to $300m (R4.98bn) in the six months to end-June, the miner said on Friday, despite a 3% rise in production to 1.233-million ounces. Average prices rose 4% in dollar terms, though this also resulted in higher royalty payments...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
AngloGold Ashanti reports profit dip as costs climb
Headline earnings fell 17.35% to $300m in the miner’s first half, as costs such as explosives, chemicals and labour rose
Precious metals miner AngloGold Ashanti has reported a double-digit fall in its first half profit, hit by climbing input costs such as labour, chemicals and explosives.
Headline earnings fell 17.35% to $300m (R4.98bn) in the six months to end-June, the miner said on Friday, despite a 3% rise in production to 1.233-million ounces. Average prices rose 4% in dollar terms, though this also resulted in higher royalty payments...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.