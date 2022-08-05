×

Companies / Mining

AngloGold Ashanti reports profit dip as costs climb

Headline earnings fell 17.35% to $300m in the miner’s first half, as costs such as explosives, chemicals and labour rose

BL Premium
05 August 2022 - 08:28 Karl Gernetzky

Precious metals miner AngloGold Ashanti has reported a double-digit fall in its first half profit, hit by climbing input costs such as labour, chemicals and explosives.  

Headline earnings fell 17.35% to $300m (R4.98bn) in the six months to end-June, the miner said on Friday, despite a 3% rise in production to 1.233-million ounces. Average prices rose 4% in dollar terms, though this also resulted in higher royalty payments...

