Companies / Mining

RBPlat halves dividend as it eyes recession

02 August 2022 - 08:58 Karl Gernetzky

Cash-flush mid-tier platinum group metals (PGM) miner Royal Bafokeng Platinum has more than halved its dividend for its half-year to end-June, hit by higher costs and lower prices, but also cautious about an uncertain global economic outlook.

Group revenue fell 14.7% to R8.17bn to end-June, and profit 54.8% to R2.21bn, with the miner battling with a 20.4% rise in operating costs, and a 16.4% fall in its average basket price in rand terms...

