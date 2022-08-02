×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies / Mining

Patel’s department accused of delaying Implats-RBPlat merger through late feedback

BL Premium
02 August 2022 - 20:39 Katharine Child

Royal Bafokeng Platinum’s attorney has accused the department of trade, industry & competition of “gross failure” after it failed to submit feedback to the Competition Tribunal regarding the proposed merger between Impala Platinum (Implats) and Royal Bafokeng Platinum (RBPlat) on time.

Implats wants to buy its neighbour to extend the life of its Rustenburg operation as its shafts are ageing and becoming too costly to mine...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.