×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies / Mining

Australia mining conference confronts industrywide sexism

A bombshell report details cases of ‘horrifying’ behaviour against women and criticised well-known mining firms for overlooking criminal behaviour

02 August 2022 - 13:11 Praveen Menon
Lithium ore fall onto a stockpile at the Pilbara Minerals’ Pilgangoora lithium project in Port Hedland, Western Australia. Picture: Carla Gottgens/Bloomberg
Lithium ore fall onto a stockpile at the Pilbara Minerals’ Pilgangoora lithium project in Port Hedland, Western Australia. Picture: Carla Gottgens/Bloomberg

Kalgoorlie — The annual Diggers & Dealers mining conference kicked off in West Australia this week with an address by global investor and economist Dambisa Moyo, the first woman to deliver the keynote in the forum’s three-decade history.

Yet while Moyo had top billing, she is one of only five women out of 71 speakers due to address the event in Kalgoorlie-Boulder, a fact that has not gone down well with some delegates at a time when the mining industry faces scrutiny for a perceived culture of sexism.

“There are more speakers who have the name Peter, Mark and James than there are women at the whole event,” Fortescue Metals Group CEO Elizabeth Gaines, who addressed the conference on Tuesday, told Reuters.

A bombshell report published in June by the state government of Western Australia, home to the bulk of the country’s iron-ore industry, detailed cases of “horrifying” behaviour against women and criticised mining firms, including BHP and Rio Tinto, for overlooking criminal behaviour.

“If you had asked me at the start of my professional career whether I thought I would still be talking about gender diversity in 2022, I would have thought that we would be living it by now,” Gaines said in her conference speech.

“Unfortunately, the reality is that we are still having the same conversations about equality that we had 30, 20 and 10 years ago,” added Gaines, who was forced to appear at the event virtually after her flight was cancelled due to bad weather.

In February, Rio Tinto published its own report, which found that nearly 30% of women employed by the global mining giant had experienced sexual harassment at work, with 21 women reporting actual or attempted rape or sexual assault.

The mining conference is the first major industry event that international visitors and regional executives have been able to attend since the pandemic began, with a record of over 2,600 delegates in attendance.

Jessica Farrell, assistant president at BHP Nickel West and another speaker at the conference, also criticised the lack of female participation at the event.

“The onus for that is on both the conference itself, but also on the members,” she told Reuters.

Farrell gave evidence on behalf of BHP in the West Australia parliamentary inquiry into sexual harassment in the industry.

“You look at the information there and it’s just simply got to stop. And we are the ones that can make that change,” she said.

“We want our industry to be one where all people can come together and feel safe and respected at all times, and perform at their very best.”

In response to the industry allegations, BHP has committed to spending about A$300m ($208.68m) on safety at its camps and villages.

Australia accounts for about half of the world’s iron-ore exports, and women have long complained of sexual harassment in mining camps and offices.

The recent findings led top miners to set diversity targets, regulate alcohol consumption in camps and increase safety checks at camps and sites.

But the sector’s Australian workforce of 150,000 is still predominantly — five-sixths — male, a gender mix that’s little improved since the industry’s beginnings over a century ago.

Top miners last month identified labour shortages in Australia as one of the key reasons affecting production and revenue.

There’s intense demand for people with skills in statistics, analytics, robotics and artificial intelligence (AI), Gaines said.

“Which is why it’s more important than ever that we equip the workforce of the future for these types of jobs and attract the best and the brightest minds from across the diversity of our population,” she said.

Reuters

Political, policy changes hampering Chile project: Anglo CEO

Duncan Wanblad says on day two of his tenure the application for an environmental licence for the $3bn (about R50bn) Los Bronces Integrated Project ...
Business
2 days ago

Thungela flags up to R9bn interim profit as coal prices surge

Miner expects headline profit equivalent to almost a quarter of its market value
Companies
1 day ago

Anglo’s production hit by heavy weather

Core profit fell 28% in the miner’s half-year and its dividend 27%, hit by extreme rainfall as well as drought
Companies
5 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Conduit Capital says regulator too quick to act ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Game opens biggest bottle store as retailers turn ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
Thungela flags up to R9bn interim profit as coal ...
Companies / Mining
4.
eMedia scripts a push into affordable pay-TV in ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
5.
Massmart slumps as struggling consumers compound ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Related Articles

Calls for change in Australia’s mining sector after report shows sexual ...

World / Asia

Racism, sexual harassment, assault and bullying widespread at Rio Tinto, report ...

News

SA urges Rio Tinto workers to report abuse

Business

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.